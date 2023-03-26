Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Cardiff & Met are unbeaten at home in the league 2022-23

Cardiff & Met hockey club have become the first Welsh team to win promotion to the English Men's Premier Division.

They beat bottom team Belper 6-2 in Division One North at the Welsh Institute of Sport to make history.

Jack Pritchard scored a hat-trick for the hosts with the rest of their goals coming from Chris Hardy, Ieuan Davies and captain Rhys Gowman.

Cardiff & Met have lost only twice this season, at Durham University and at Loughborough Students.