Rose Thomas won three 'goalkeeper of the tournament' awards, including most recently at the 2021 World Cup Qualifiers in Pisa

Great Britain and Wales goalkeeper Rose Thomas has retired from international hockey.

Thomas made 89 appearances for Wales and won four GB caps in 2018.

Having made her Wales debut in 2011 she played at six European Championships and two Commonwealth Games.

"I am so proud to have represented Wales at a senior level for the last 12 years, I have relished the pressure of playing at the highest level, " said Thomas.

"But most importantly I have loved playing alongside such inspiring, resilient and talented teammates and friends."

Rose, who turns 31 on 5 May, will continue to play domestic league hockey at Guildford Hockey Club.

She is the latest in a string of experienced Wales players to call time on their international careers, including captain Sian French, Julie Read and Wales' most capped sportsperson Leah Wilkinson.

Wales Hockey head of performance Kevin Johnson said: "Rose has made an outstanding contribution to our Women's Senior team over the years as a player, a person and a leader.

"She set high standards with her absolute drive and commitment to self-improvement and performance and the results of this were always evident on the pitch.

"Her diligence in preparation and performance also played a key part in two memorable shoot-out victories for Wales, one in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018 and more latterly in a crucial semi-final of the World Cup qualifiers 2021.

"Myself and the rest of the players and staff will greatly miss her being around the group but we wish her all the very best."