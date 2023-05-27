Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Tom Sorsby scored his first senior goal for Great Britain

Great Britain's men beat India 4-2 in London to move top of the FIH Pro League table.

Timothy Nurse put GB ahead in the first quarter but tournament top-scorer Harmanpreet Singh drew India level.

A first senior goal for Thomas Sorsby and a sublime volley from Lee Morton made it 3-1 to GB in the third quarter.

India got back in the game through Singh once again but Nicholas Bandurak smashed home in the final quarter to seal the hosts' win.

It was the first game on the second day of the mini tournament taking place at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.

GB face Belgium next in the annual FIH Pro League, which is made up of various mini tournaments.