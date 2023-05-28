Pro League: Great Britain men beat Belgium to extend lead in table
Last updated on .From the section Hockey
Great Britain's men saw off Belgium 3-1 in London to extend their lead at the top of the FIH Pro League table.
They are six points ahead of India, who they defeated 4-2 on Saturday.
Stuart Rushmore put Britain in front against Belgium in the 12th minute and Jack Waller quickly doubled their lead with a clever improvised flick.
Top-scorer Nicholas Bandurak added a third with his sixth of the season before Tanguy Cosyns pulled a goal back for the visitors.
India face Belgium at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Friday, 2 June before playing Britain again at the same venue the following day.
Britain's women face Belgium at Lee Valley from 15:00 BST on Sunday.
