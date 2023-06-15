Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Wales play both hosts Uruguay and Chile twice in a Tri-Nations series warm-up for July's European Championships in Prague

Wales drew 2-2 with Chile in their first game of a Tri-Nations series in Montevideo, Uruguay.

All four goals came in the first half with Izzy Webb and Eloise Laity twice equalising for a Wales side featuring six uncapped players.

Their second of four games is against Uruguay on Thursday (23:30 BST).

"It's great to get the first game of the tournament under our belt especially coming back from behind twice," said Laity.

Wales continuously put pressure on the side ranked ten places above them in the world standings but trailed 1-0 at the end of the first quarter.

After Webb's equaliser both sides scored from penalty corners in the penultimate minute of the second quarter, with Wales then grateful for good saves from goalkeeper Ella Jackson.

"I was so pleased to see the group continue to make positive progress with tonight's result and performance against a Chile side who challenged us throughout with their style and flair," said head coach Kevin Johnson.

"We showed both our character and our skill in coming back twice from a goal down and look forward to backing this up in our game tomorrow against the hosts Uruguay."

Unlike the opening fixture against Chile, the game against Uruguay will be an officially designated Test match, providing the opportunity for a number of the squad to win first caps.

They then face Chile again on Sunday (22:00 BST) before their final game against Uruguay on Monday, 19 June (22:00 BST).

In July Wales will compete in the second division of the European Championships in Prague.