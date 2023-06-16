Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Great Britain have won five of their 13 matches in the Pro League this season

Great Britain's women lost 2-0 to Germany in their penultimate home game of the FIH Pro League season.

Benedetta Wenzel put Germany in front in the 50th minute before Pauline Heinz sealed the victory moments later.

Britain swap places with Germany in the table as a result, dropping to sixth after their eighth defeat in 13 games.

Their final home game of the season is against eighth-placed United States at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Sunday (12:40 BST).

Britain's men, who are second in the standings, play Germany in London on Thursday (15:10 BST) and Spain on Sunday (15:10 BST).