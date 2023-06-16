Close menu

FIH Pro League: Great Britain women lose at home to Germany

Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Benedetta Wenzel celebrates scoring for Germany against Great Britain
Great Britain have won five of their 13 matches in the Pro League this season

Great Britain's women lost 2-0 to Germany in their penultimate home game of the FIH Pro League season.

Benedetta Wenzel put Germany in front in the 50th minute before Pauline Heinz sealed the victory moments later.

Britain swap places with Germany in the table as a result, dropping to sixth after their eighth defeat in 13 games.

Their final home game of the season is against eighth-placed United States at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Sunday (12:40 BST).

Britain's men, who are second in the standings, play Germany in London on Thursday (15:10 BST) and Spain on Sunday (15:10 BST).

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured