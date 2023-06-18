Close menu

FHI Pro League: Great Britain's men beat Spain to top table, GB women defeat USA

Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Great Britain's men celebrate
Nick Bandurak scored twice as Great Britain's men beat Spain

Great Britain celebrated a double victory as their men's and women's teams won their FIH Pro League fixtures.

The women beat the USA 4-2, while the men registered a 3-0 triumph over Spain on day three of the London mini-tournament.

Victory over Spain puts GB's men top of the table, two points clear of second-placed India.

Britain's women are fifth, nine points behind leaders Argentina.

For the men, Nick Bandurak scored twice, before Lee Morton added a third.

Fiona Crackles scored her first goal for GB's women as they overcame the USA.

Charlotte Watson added two goals while Sophie Hamilton chipped in with a goal for the home side. Abby Tamer and Ashley Sessa scored a goal each for the visitors.

