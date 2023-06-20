Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Gonzalo Peillat made his Germany debut last year

Germany scored a penalty in the final seconds to claim a dramatic 3-2 win over FIH Pro League leaders Great Britain in London.

Gonzalo Peillat converted from the spot at Lee Valley to inflict only a second defeat in 15 games on Britain.

Britain, who remain top of the table external-link , play Spain in their final game on Wednesday.

The Netherlands, Belgium and Spain are the only teams who can deny them the title.

The Netherlands and Belgium have six games remaining and Spain five.

Raphael Hartkopf opened the scoring for Germany in the first minute before Sam Ward equalised.

Elian Mazkour restored Germany's lead in the second quarter, but Britain replied through Nicholas Bandurak before Peilat's late winner.