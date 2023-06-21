Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Great Britain's defeat by Spain in their final game was only their third of the season

FIH Pro League leaders Great Britain ended their campaign with a 3-2 defeat against Spain at Lee Valley - their second loss in 24 hours.

Alvaro Iglesias scored the decisive goal as Spain came from behind to keep their title ambitions alive.

GB took the lead through Phil Roper after Nick Bandurak's penalty corner goal cancelled out Marc Reyne's opener.

Borja Lacalle levelled for the visitors before Iglesias capitalised on a green card to seal victory.

Britain remain top of the standings after completing their 16-game schedule despite back-to-back defeats by Spain and Germany in consecutive days.

Third-placed Belgium, fourth-placed Spain and the Netherlands in fifth are the only teams that can overtake Britain at the summit, having five, four and six games in hand respectively.