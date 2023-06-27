Lewis Prosser has played domestic and European hockey for clubs in England, Spain and Belgium.

Wales' most-capped men's player Lewis Prosser has retired from international hockey.

Prosser, 34, won 180 caps and captained Wales to their first appearance at the Hockey World Cup in 2023.

He also represented Wales at three Commonwealth Games and seven European Championships.

"After 15 years playing for Hockey Wales I've decided to make one of the most difficult decisions I've ever had to make and retire," said Prosser.

"Being introduced to hockey through my dad at seven years old, it has been my passion and sole focus since then.

"My dad, David Prosser, represented Wales and Great Britain and since his passing a couple of years ago, hockey has never been the same for me."

Swindon-born Prosser represented England as a junior before switching to the Wales Under-16 squad, and was part of the Great Britain team that won bronze at the 2010 Youth Olympics in Singapore.

"Since my first cap in 2008 I've loved every minute playing for Wales and want to thank all the management staff throughout my whole career for the trust and support they have given me and the squads I've been part of," said Prosser.

"I'm going to miss my team-mates more than anything. The relationship we've had in the current squad I've always said has been different to any other squad I've been part of and a key contribution to how we've come from being ranked 37th to 15th in world."

Hockey Wales men's head coach Danny Newcombe said: "It is impossible to put into words the commitment and contribution Lewis has made to the senior men's squad over his career.

"Through his 180 caps he has been instrumental to the progress and success we have had through his consistently high levels of performance on pitch, combined with his leadership off the pitch."