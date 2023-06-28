Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Wales men are ranked 15th in the world

Co-captain Rupert Shipperley is set to win his 100th Wales cap during their forthcoming three-game series against Ireland at Hillsborough, Northern Ireland.

The games on 29 June, 1 July and 2 July are part of Wales' build-up to EuroHockey Championship I in July.

Rhys Bradshaw is set for a landmark 50th Wales appearance alongside Great Britain international Shipperley.

Jonny Fleck, Owen Sutton and Mike Wood are in line for senior Wales debuts.

Wales squad: Rhodri Furlong, Dewi Roblin, Gareth Griffiths, Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Bradshaw, Daniel Kyriakides, Fred Newbold, Hywel Jones, Rupert Shipperley (co-capt), Steve Kelly, Ben Francis, Mike Wood, Luke Hawker (co-capt), Owen Sutton, Owain Dolan Gray, Jacob Draper, Jolyon Morgan, Alf Dinnie, Jonny Fleck, Jack Pritchard.