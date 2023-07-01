Last updated on .From the section Hockey

The second Test between Ireland and Wales saw an abundance of cards and penalty corners

Ireland produced an emphatic victory over Wales in Saturday's second Test at Comber Road to level the series.

John McKee put Ireland ahead in the eighth minute and the hosts doubled the lead with a Lee Cole penalty stroke.

Fred Newbold replied for Wales from a penalty corner but Ireland struck again with Connor Harte's penalty corner.

Luke Madeley and Lee Cole extended Ireland's dominance from two more penalty corners, before Owain Dolan-Gray scored a late Wales consolation.

The game was a feisty match-up full of cards and decided by an onslaught of penalty corners, with 18 conceded in the game.

Rupert Shipperley made his 100th Test appearance for Wales and Rhys Bradshaw reached his half-century of caps, while Mike Wood made his senior international debut.

The result, after Wales had won the first Test 2-0, sets things up nicely for Sunday's series decider.

Wales head coach Danny Newcombe:

"It was a frustrating result for the group today, it was a really inconsistent performance where in patches we showed the kind of hockey we can play and other patches where we were not where we needed to be, and our discipline and game management really let us down.

"We've reset the group and we're in a good headspace now, and we look forward to another great battle."

Wales co-captain Rupert Shipperley:

"A bit of a frustrating game today, we got ourselves back in it after going 2-0 down and won lots of corners but we just couldn't convert. A few game management areas to work on before we go into tomorrow as well but we'll make sure we bounce back."

Teams

Ireland: Jamie Carr, Luke Madeley, Peter McKibben, Lee Cole, Charlie Rowe, Jonathan Lynch, Jeremy Duncan, Jonathan Lynch, Nick Page, Sean Murray (capt), Conor Empey, Ben Walker.

Subs: David Harte (GK), Conor Harte, Sam Hyland, Kevin O'Dea, Johnny McKee, Ben Johnson

Wales: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Daniel Kyriakides, Jacob Draper, Rupert Shipperley (capt), Rhodri Furlong, Stephen Kelly, Jolyon Morgan, Jack Pritchard, Hywel Jones, Gareth Griffiths, Fred Newbold.

Subs: Dewi Roblin (GK), Alf Dinnie, Rhys Bradshaw, Michael Wood, Owain Dolan-Gray, Benjamin Francis, Luke Hawker.