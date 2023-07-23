Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ireland skipper Sean Murray scored twice against Czech Republic at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin

Ireland showed why they are favourites to win EuroHockey Division II as they started with an impressive 9-0 win over Czech Republic on Sunday.

Irish captain Sean Murray, Lee Cole and Johnny McKee each bagged a double in the Pool A opener in Dublin.

Ben Walker, Jeremy Duncan and Ben Johnson were also on target for the dominant hosts.

Ireland are back in action on Tuesday evening against Ukraine, who defeated Portugal 6-3 in the other Pool A game.

Scotland beat Switzerland 3-0 and Italy overcame Turkey 4-0 in Pool B.

It was a cagey first quarter from both teams as Ireland failed to stamp their authority on the match.

Coach Mark Tumilty had some stern words at the interval - they had the desired effect and Ireland raised the tempo to score three goals before half time.

Accurate quick passing in the circle led to the opening goal for Murray who was found all alone on the penalty spot, and he provided a neat finish.

The second goal saw Walker control the ball on his forehand before switching it to his reverse stick and firing into the far corner. Murray was then on hand to convert a pass into the circle by Conor Empey.

After squandering a few chances in the early stages of the third quarter Ireland struck quickly with another three-goal barrage. Banbridge's McKee tucked in the fourth goal before Ireland converted a pair of penalty corners.

Cole's effort found the bottom corner while Duncan knocked in a rebound after Shane O'Donoghue's shot was saved.

There were three more goals in the final quarter with two fine solo efforts from Johnson and McKee sandwiched between a penalty stroke, which Cole scored for his second of the game.

There are two places available for January's Olympic Qualifiers in January next year up for grabs in the tournament. However, as Great Britain participate in the Olympics (rather than England, Scotland or Wales), should Scotland finish in the top two the third placed team would qualify.