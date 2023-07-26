Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Holly Hunt scored England's only goal in their draw with India

England women followed up their opening win over Spain with a hard-earned 1-1 draw with India on the second day of the Torneo del Centenario.

The result means England are top of the table on four points at the tournament staged by the Spanish Hockey Federation to mark its 100th anniversary.

Holly Hunt opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a field goal before Lalremsiami equalised for India.

England face hosts Spain in their third game on Friday, 28 July.

India can move level with England at the top of the table if they beat Spain in the next game on Thursday.

England's men face hosts Spain in their second game later on Wednesday after opening their campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands.