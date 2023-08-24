EuroHockey: England women lose 7-0 to the Netherlands in semi-final
Last updated on .From the section Hockey
England women suffered a chastening EuroHockey semi-final defeat by the Netherlands as they were thrashed 7-0 in Monchengladbach.
The match had been goalless at half-time before the Dutch took control.
Yibbi Jansen helped herself to a hat-trick, Frederique Matla scored twice while Pien Dicke and Marijn Veen grabbed a goal apiece.
Engand face the losers of the other semi between Germany and Belgium in the bronze medal match on Saturday.