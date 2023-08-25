Last updated on .From the section Hockey

England lost against Germany in a shootout at the World Cup in January

England will take on the Netherlands in the EuroHockey men's final after beating hosts Germany 5-4 in a dramatic shootout.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between across the 60 minutes and a shootout was required after the semi-final finished goalless.

England scored all five of their attempts but Mats Grambusch was denied by goalkeeper James Mazarelo.

The Netherlands scored late to beat Belgium 3-2 and reach Sunday's final.

Germany, who won the World Cup this year, went close to winning the game in the final minutes when England were reduced to 10 men when James Albery was carded for obstruction.

However, Hannes Muller lacked power as he attempted to convert into an open net and goalkeeper Ollie Payne scrambled back across his line to save.

England dispatched their shootouts with ease and the pressure was on Grambusch to keep Germany in the tie with his side's fifth attempt.

But goalkeeper Mazarelo, who came on for the shootout, stood tall and made a match-winning save.

Albery said: "It doesn't get much better. Sorry, I'm lost for words - that was a bit of a blur.

"Unbelievable game and to win in the shootout, it's fantastic - a great Friday night.

"A shootout seems a fairly brutal way to go out after a game like that. It's not how we wanted to win but we'll take it. We've worked hard on them, the way we went out of the World Cup to these boys [Germany] we didn't want it to happen again."