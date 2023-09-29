Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Nikki Evans was integral as underdogs Ireland reached the Hockey World Cup final in 2018

Nikki Evans, who helped Ireland to a famous silver medal at the 2018 Hockey World Cup, has announced her retirement from the sport.

Evans, 33, won more than Ireland 200 caps after making her debut in 2010.

The midfielder ended her career with Old Alex HC in Dublin and played for Railway Union, UCD, Hermes-Monkstown and UHC Hamburg in Germany.

"I feel very privileged for every opportunity and have loved representing my country," she said.

Posting on her social media external-link , Evans added: "To the girls that I have played alongside, and the teams I have been a part of, it has been an absolute pleasure and I've enjoyed sharing the blood, sweat and tears that we have all been through together.

"Without a doubt the highlight of my career was representing Ireland in the World Cup team that went all the way to the final in London in 2018.

"They are memories that I will cherish forever. Truly a dream come true.

"If you have a dream of representing your country, my advice is to surround yourself with people who believe in you, support you and believe in your dreams."