Unbeaten Frankel wins the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes by four lengths from Excelebration with Immortal Verse third on Champions Day at Ascot, jockey Tom Queally bringing home the 4-11 favourite.

The three-year-old colt was never troubled after taking up the running from pacemaker Bullet Train just before the final furlong, coming home for trainer Sir Henry Cecil in one minute and 39 seconds - two seconds outside the course record - for his ninth consecutive victory.

