Veteran horse wins race on 176th and final appearance

The Tatling won the King's Stand Stakes at Ascot way back in 2004

Veteran horse The Tatling produced a fairytale ending in his 176th and final racecourse appearance by claiming victory at Wolverhampton.

The 14-year-old was priced at 16-1 but won the handicap - the 18th of his career - by a short head.

Trainer Milton Bradley said: "I know it was only a small race, but what a wonderful story. The horse is still a star in our eyes.

Congrats @RKingscote Your name will go down in the record books for that one! Footballer Michael Owen Twitter

"He's been a marvellous servant for everyone involved with him."

Winning owner Darren Hudson-Wood told At The Races: "I nearly cried a second ago. I didn't expect him to be in the first five, to be honest.

"That was incredible and probably justifiable for him to go out like that."

Jockey Richard Kingscote added: "I thought it was going to be a hard-luck story but we got there in the end."

The BBC's horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght paid tribute to The Tatling, saying: "In a sport where many of its athletes are here today and gone (to stud) tomorrow, The Tatling's sheer longevity is astonishing.

"The chance to pass on his genes was never likely - though more's the pity, in retrospect - but since starting his career in 1999, he has never missed a season.

"His weren't long distance races in which a bit of guile and determination will get you through, but sprints over five and six furlongs (1000m & 1200m) where he who dares wins.

"Add into the mix that he was grey in colour and bought relatively cheaply before later winning at Royal Ascot, and you have a classic sporting fairytale.

"The Tatling may not have been as well-known as last week's retiree, Denman, but he was every bit as much a racing hero.