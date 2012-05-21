Brindisi Breeze dies in accident

Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell's Cheltenham Festival hero Brindisi Breeze has died following an accident.

The six-year-old gelding was killed instantly after colliding with a tanker at 02:30 on Saturday.

"He jumped out of his paddock and was hit by a tanker. He died instantly," said an emotional Russell.

"Brindisi Breeze was Scotland's first Cheltenham Festival winner for 10 years and will be sorely missed by the whole yard."

Brindisi Breeze gave Russell and jockey Campbell Gillies their first success at jumps racing's premier meeting in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle in March and looked to have a bright future.

"His sporting owner Sandy Seymour, from St Andrews, adored the horse," added Russell.

"We'll never forget his kind, honest nature. When a horse has achieved so much in his short life, it is deeply upsetting."

Tayside Police reported that the driver of the tanker was uninjured.

Russell was Britain's leading female jumps trainer last season with a career-best 57 winners and enjoyed four victories at last week's two-day Perth meeting.