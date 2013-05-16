Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Libertarian ran out the shock 33-1 winner of the Dante Stakes at York.

The son of 2008 Epsom Derby winner New Approach triumphed by one-and-a-quarter lengths from Trading Leather with favourite Indian Chief third.

It was a local success for trainers Elaine and Karl Burke, who train in Yorkshire.

Their winner, ridden by William Buick, is now a 25-1 chance for the Derby on 1 June, for which Dawn Approach has hardened as favourite.

Dante Stakes - last three winners 2012 - Bonfire, ridden by Jimmy Fortune

2011 - Carlton House, ridden by Ryan Moore

2010 - Cape Blanco, ridden by Jonny Murtagh

Dawn Approach, another son of New Approach, won the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket for Irish trainer Jim Bolger and owners Godolphin.

The colt was initially about a 2-1 chance for a second Classic after his Guineas win, but is now nearer 5-4 after the major Derby trials have been completed.

Top Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien had won four trials in the last week - with Ruler of the World (Chester Vase), Magician (Dee Stakes), Nevis (Lingfield Derby Trial) and Battle of Marengo (Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial).

And at one stage he looked on course for a fifth when his son Joseph brought Indian Chief through to a prominent position at York.

But the Montjeu colt faltered as Buick brought Libertarian through for a surprise success in the Group Two mile-and-a-quarter contest.

Dante was the last north of England-trained winner of the Derby, in 1945, and while Libertarian may be an outside chance to repeat the double, his stamina should be an asset in the rollercoaster mile-and-a-half round Epsom.