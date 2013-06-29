Irish Derby: Trading Leather victorious at the Curragh

Trading Leather

Trading Leather won the Irish Derby as Epsom Derby victor Ruler of the World failed to justify favouritism.

The 6-1 winner, ridden by Kevin Manning and trained by Jim Bolger, beat 9-1 shot Galileo Rock at the Curragh, with Festive Cheer (33-1) third.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Ruler of the World (4-5 fav) appeared to get warm before the race and finished fifth.

Bolger said: "It probably goes down as a career-topping day. It doesn't really get any better than this."

Trading Leather delivered Bolger's second win in the race, following St Jovite's victory in 1992, four weeks after the Irish trainer suffered Epsom disappointment when hot favourite Dawn Approach was last.

A rare defeat Trading Leather is the first horse not trained by Aidan O'Brien to win the Irish Derby since Andre Fabre's Hurricane Run in 2005

David Wachman's Galileo Rock, third at Epsom, gave pursuit throughout the final stages but was not able to get on terms.

O'Brien, meanwhile, was left to reflect on a failed attempt to win an eighth successive Irish Derby.

He said of Ruler of the World: "He was a bit warmer than he was at Epsom, but I don't want to make excuses as the winner did it well. We may give him a break now, he deserves it."

Elsewhere, Jonjo O'Neill's Tominator - in the hands of Graham Lee - defied top weight to become the first horse since Tug Of War in 1977 and 1978 to win the Northumberland Plate twice.

The grey, trained by the late Reg Hollinshead when he won the race two years ago, was an 8-1 victor at Newcastle.