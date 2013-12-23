Captain Chris out of King George at Kempton on Boxing Day
-
William Hill King George VI Chase
- Racecourse:
- Kempton
- Date:
- Thursday 26 December
- Time:
- 15:10 GMT
- Coverage:
- Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live. TV: Channel 4, Racing UK
Captain Chris, last year's King George VI Chase runner-up, is out of the race at Kempton on Boxing Day.
Trainer Philip Hobbs said the nine-year-old suffered a minor leg injury during schooling at his Somerset yard.
Captain Chris, under regular jockey Richard Johnson, was beaten a neck by Long Run in the big race 12 months ago.
The 2011 Arkle Chase winner at Cheltenham was about 10-1 fifth favourite behind market leader Cue Card this time.
Nine horses were declared on Monday for the race, with Prince De Beauchene the only other absentee.
Long Run, who also won the race run in January 11 but has been disappointing this season, will wear a visor for the first time.
Hobbs hopes Captain Chris will next run at Kempton on 11 January.
"He won't be running on Boxing Day. He's banged a joint schooling, it's nothing serious but he won't be running," he said.
Hobbs still plans to run stablemate Menorah, who will be making his seasonal return in the three-mile contest.
"He runs and is in good form," said the trainer.