Captain Chris out of King George at Kempton on Boxing Day

William Hill King George VI Chase

Racecourse: Kempton Date: Thursday 26 December Time: 15:10 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live. TV: Channel 4, Racing UK

Captain Chris, last year's King George VI Chase runner-up, is out of the race at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Trainer Philip Hobbs said the nine-year-old suffered a minor leg injury during schooling at his Somerset yard.

Captain Chris, under regular jockey Richard Johnson, was beaten a neck by Long Run in the big race 12 months ago.

Recent King George winners 2012 Long Run

2011 Kauto Star

2010 Long Run

2009 Kauto Star

2008 Kauto Star

2007 Kauto Star

2006 Kauto Star

2005 Kicking King

2004 Kicking King

The 2011 Arkle Chase winner at Cheltenham was about 10-1 fifth favourite behind market leader Cue Card this time.

Nine horses were declared on Monday for the race, with Prince De Beauchene the only other absentee.

Long Run, who also won the race run in January 11 but has been disappointing this season, will wear a visor for the first time.

Hobbs hopes Captain Chris will next run at Kempton on 11 January.

"He won't be running on Boxing Day. He's banged a joint schooling, it's nothing serious but he won't be running," he said.

Hobbs still plans to run stablemate Menorah, who will be making his seasonal return in the three-mile contest.

"He runs and is in good form," said the trainer.