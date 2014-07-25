Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Telescope won the Hardwicke Stakes by seven lengths

Flintshire has been withdrawn from Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot with a high temperature.

Andre Fabre's colt finished second in the Coronation Cup at Epsom on his only previous trip to Britain.

Telescope, impressive winner of last month's Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot, heads the eight-strong field.

The four-year-old is trained by Michael Stoute, who has won the race five times.

Telescope will be challenged by another Royal Ascot star in Eagle Top, winner of the King Edward VII Stakes.

Among the other runners is Eagle Top's stable-mate Taghrooda, the Oaks winner.

Taghrooda, trained by John Gosden, missed last weekend's Irish Oaks to focus on Saturday's showpiece.

In an open contest, another serious contender is Mukhadram, who won the Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown over a mile and a quarter earlier this month and steps up an extra two furlongs for the first time.