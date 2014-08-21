Analysis

Cornelius Lysaght BBC horse racing correspondent

The news about Jamie Spencer's move within Qatar Racing follows days of speculation that a change of riding arrangements at the rapidly-growing operation was afoot.

Spencer is only 34, quite young for a Flat jockey to be calling it a day, but he's been around for a long time, riding his first Classic winner at 17.

Punters never quite knew whether to love him or hate him. On the one hand, he won plenty of races, but on the other there were plenty of near-misses when his 'hold-up' tactics came in for criticism.

It is said that rising star Andrea Atzeni is likely to replace Spencer.