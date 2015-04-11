Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

AP McCoy will be riding in his last Grand National before retiring from the sport

You can follow all the action from the three-day Grand National meeting at Aintree on BBC radio, online, mobiles and the BBC Sport app.

BBC Radio 5 live will have commentaries of the big Aintree races climaxing with the National on 11 April (16:15 BST).

The sport website will have reports, a pinstickers' guide, sweepstake kit and live text commentary on the National.

Correspondent Cornelius Lysaght external-link and website racing reporter Frank Keogh external-link will be in Liverpool throughout the meeting, posting updates on Twitter and giving updates via the live text service.

Saturday 11 April - Grand National Day

12:00-18:06 5 live Sport with Mark Pougatch with all the build-up and then commentary of the race itself. With reaction in Sports Report from 17:00.

Full race schedule (Time, race, status, distance)

13:30 Aintree Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

14:05 Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Steeplechase (Grade 1) 2m

14:50 Silver Cross Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m ½f

15:25 Betfred Handicap Steeplechase (Listed) 3m 1f

16:15 CRABBIE'S GRAND NATIONAL (Grade 3) 4m 3½f

17:10 Crabbie's Handicap Hurdle (Class 2) 2m ½f

17:40 Pinsent Masons Mares' Standard Open NH Flat (Listed) 2m 1f