Robbie McNamara rode a double at last year's Cheltenham Festival as an amateur

Jockey Robbie McNamara is "stable and in good spirits" after spinal surgery on serious injuries sustained in a fall at Wexford on Friday.

The injuries ruled him out of riding 50-1 shot Lord Windermere, who did not finish, at Saturday's Grand National.

Irish Turf Club senior medical officer Adrian McGoldrick says McNamara has spinal, chest and abdominal injuries.

The Irishman, 26, who turned professional this season, was operated on at Mater Hospital, Dublin.

He is now recuperating in the high dependency unit.

Top weight Lord Windermere, the winner the 2014 Cheltenham Gold Cup, was ridden by Brian O'Connell at Aintree.

McNamara was partnering 14-1 shot Bursledon at Wexford when he fell four jumps from the finish in the Cahore Point Handicap Hurdle.