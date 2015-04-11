Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

McCoy was second aboard Many Clouds coming off the penultimate fence

AP McCoy has said he thought he was going to win the 2015 Grand National, before he eventually finished fifth aboard favourite Shutthefrontdoor.

Shutthefrontdoor contended throughout and was second to eventual winner Many Clouds coming off the penultimate fence, but faded in the final stages.

"I genuinely thought I was going to win," McCoy said. "I was travelling well, he seemed a safe jumper.

"I did think up until four out that the dream was on."

More National frustration for McCoy AP McCoy has been Champion Jockey in all of the 19 seasons he has been a professional, but has only ever won the Grand National once, in 2010 aboard Don't Push It.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, the 19-time champion jockey added: "He just got a bit tired from the fourth last and ran out of a bit of stamina.

"I got a great ride off him. He ran a fantastic race and gave us a thrill for a long time."

McCoy said he was sad to have raced his final Grand National after 20 appearances in the famous Aintree event.

"I'm gutted," he said. "I really enjoyed myself.

"There's nothing like the Grand National for the thrill and the buzz if you actually think you're going to win, there's no feeling like it.

"Sadly it didn't happen. I would love another go but that's not going to happen either."

McCoy, who had said he would quit on the spot if he won the National, confirmed that he would now retire at the end of April at Sandown.

He said: "In some ways I'm looking forward to it and in a lot of ways I'm not looking forward to it because I absolutely love riding.

"I feel like I'm punishing myself by retiring but I know it's the right thing to do. I'm retiring at the top."