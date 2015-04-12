Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Grand National 2015: Leighton Aspell is back-to-back winner

Many Clouds has been described as a "warrior" with a big future after his first Grand National win.

The eight-year-old gelding gave jockey Leighton Aspell his second consecutive victory in the race.

Over 1,000 people turned out for their return to their Lambourn yard on Sunday, and owner Oliver Sherwood said it was a "very humbling" experience.

Nathan Horrocks, who is Many Clouds' regular work rider, added: "We're absolutely over the moon with him."

He continued: "He's a warrior you could take to war, he never leaves anything out there, he never leaves a stone-unturned.

"He's only an eight-year-old so he's got a big future and it will be great looking forward to him running next year."

Many Clouds led the race from three fences from home

Many Clouds was a disappointing sixth in last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup.

But the 25-1 shot led home Saint Are, Monbeg Dude and Alvarado to become the youngest winner of the National since Bindaree in 2002.

Sherwood added: "I was worried about what happened in the Gold Cup so even yesterday I was going in blind because he didn't run his race then.

"It was Trevor Hemmings [co-owner] who persuaded me to run in the Grand National so he deserves a lot of the credit."