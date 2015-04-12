Oscar Time retired at age 14 after third Grand National

Oscar Time was runner-up at Aintree in 2011 and finished fourth in 2013

The 2011 Grand National runner-up Oscar Time has been retired aged 14 after completing the course for a third time.

Jockey Sam Waley-Cohen finished 15th on the horse, trained and owned by his father Robert, in Saturday's Aintree race won by Many Clouds.

"He travelled brilliantly to the final bend then ran out of battery," the amateur rider told BBC Sport on Sunday.

"All is well today and he's out in the field enjoying the first day of retirement."

Waley-Cohen could potentially ride 2011 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Long Run, also owned by his father and trained by Nicky Henderson, in next year's National.

Long Run, winner of the 2010 and 2012 King George VI Chase at Kempton, was one of the favourites, at 12-1, for last year's National but fell at Valentine's Brook.

Meanwhile, 2015 favourite and AP McCoy's final Grand National ride, Shutthefrontdoor will take the rest of the season off after finishing fifth.

"He had every chance, but just wasn't good enough on the day," said Frank Berry, owner JP McManus' racing manager.

"That's it for the season for him now. We will try again next year, but I wouldn't make any excuse for him on Saturday."