Gleneagles: Aidan O'Brien charge to miss Derby for Royal Ascot

Gleneagles won the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and in Kildare in May

Dual 2,000 Guineas winner Gleneagles will miss Saturday's Derby and instead run at Royal Ascot later in June.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien. who has won the race for the last three years, plans to run three colts in the Classic.

O'Brien's filly Found - who had the option of running in the Oaks - will also miss the Derby, heading straight to the Coronation Stakes at Ascot.

Favourite Golden Horn, the mount of Frankie Dettori, and Success Days were late entries to a field of 15 runners.

"Saturday looks set to be lovely, a picture-perfect Derby day and we will be there," said Success Days trainer Ken Condon, whose entry cost £75,000.

"He has won the best two trials in Ireland and he certainly deserves his place in the line-up."

Irishman O'Brien will saddle Giovanni Canaletto, Hans Holbein and Kilimanjaro in the big race.