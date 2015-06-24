Lady Cecil: Sir Henry Cecil's widow to retire from training

Lady Jane Cecil (left) and James Doyle celebrate with Noble Mission at Ascot

Sir Henry Cecil's widow says she will retire from training at the end of the Flat season, and her late husband's Newmarket base will be sold.

Cecil, a 10-time champion Flat trainer, died in 2013, with Lady Cecil subsequently taking a training licence.

Leading racehorse owner Sheikh Mohammed is thought to be favourite to buy the base.

Trainer Ed Walker, who has leased part of the property for 18 months, will stay at Warren Place until November.

Lady Cecil, 58, has trained more than 60 winners, including Noble Mission in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October.

"Training, for me, has always been about working with the horses and the team here at Warren Place. That has been a major factor in why I have continued since Henry died two years ago," said Lady Cecil.

"I would like to thank my owners for their much appreciated ongoing support. They have been fantastic over the last two years and I can't thank them enough for their understanding and help."