Mecca's Angel beats Acapulco to win Nunthorpe Stakes

Mecca's Angel (red colours) surges through to win her second race out of three this year

Mecca's Angel beat favourite Acapulco to win the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes over five furlongs at York.

She became the fifth filly in 11 years to win the race, which was delayed when Take Cover escaped from the stalls.

Acapulco broke cleanly from stall four and was a comfortable two lengths clear into the final furlong.

However, the Michael Dods-trained four-year-old grey filly Angel, ridden by Paul Mulrennan, powered through to win by two lengths, with Mattmu in third.

A dual Group Three winner, Mecca's Angel was last seen being beaten into second by Stepper Point after being odds-on favourite in a Group Two at the Curragh last month.

It was a first Group success for both Dods and jockey Mulrennan and the trainer said: "She's a serious horse, she's shown what she can do - it's been worth the wait."