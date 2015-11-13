BBC Sport remembers 11-time Flat racing champion jockey Pat Eddery, who has died at the age of 63.

Eddery, who rode more than 4,600 winners and won 14 British classics in a 36-year career, is regarded as one of the greatest jockeys of all time.

Among his most famous victories were the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe of 1986 on Dancing Brave.

Ireland-born Eddery, who retired in 2003 and was awarded an OBE in 2005, had been suffering from ill health.

