Dettori comes through to lead on Wings Of Desire (red)

Wings Of Desire, ridden by Frankie Dettori, won the Dante Stakes at York as favourite Midterm finished unplaced.

The 9-1 chance, trained by John Gosden, surged past long-time leader Deauville, with Foundation in third.

Gosden indicated the winner is likely to be added as a supplementary entry for the Derby at Epsom on 4 June.

Wings Of Desire was made about 4-1 joint favourite by bookmakers for the Derby alongside US Army Ranger.

Gosden, who won last year's Dante and Derby with Golden Horn, described his 2016 York winner as "freakish".

"He showed me things early on, I thought 'goodness'. He's so laid back," said the Newmarket trainer.

He said Deauville would be aimed at the French Derby.

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

"Though it looks as though the Midterm bubble has burst, Wings of Desire and Frankie Dettori provided another boost to what's already looking like a high-octane staging of the Derby.

"Not only is this a horse that wasn't ever asked to do anything serious on the gallops until 10 weeks ago, so considerable further improvement can reasonably be expected, but also racing looks set to get what it loves - Dettori on fancied runners in the Epsom Classics, this and So Mi Dar in the Oaks.

"Midterm never got into it and will undergo tests."