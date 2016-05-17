Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Tap The Honey was the 9-1 sixth-favourite heading into the Maiden Stakes

Tap The Honey and jockey Joey Haynes made history on Tuesday as the first winners on the new artificial track at Newcastle.

The Karl Burke-trained three-year-old won the Maiden Stakes from Kings Gold.

Newcastle was approved by the British Horseracing Authority to become an all-weather course for the 2016 season.

It is the sixth venue to stage fixtures on flat racing's all-weather circuit after owners sanctioned the replacement of the long-standing turf track.

Roger Varian's newcomer Gibbs Hill was third over the 10-and-a-half furlong race.