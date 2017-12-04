Willy Twiston-Davies: 23-year-old jockey retires to focus on breeding

Willy Twiston-Davies (far left) and father Nigel (second left) with 2016 Grand National winner Rule The World

Jockey Willy Twiston-Davies has decided to retire from horse racing at the age of 23, despite being cleared to return to the saddle after injury.

Twiston-Davies, who is the son of trainer Nigel, broke two vertebrae and two ribs in a fall on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival in March.

He says he will now focus on breeding horses for racing.

Doctors had cleared Twiston-Davies, whose brother Sam is also a jockey, to make his comeback.

Describing his retirement as a "tough decision", he said he is keen to follow his father into training.

"Obviously I will miss it a lot, but at the same time I can see myself training one day, perhaps when dad calls it a day, and I'm also keen to concentrate on the bloodstock side of things," he added.

The younger Twiston-Davies brother has had more than 200 winners on the Flat and over jumps with highlights including victory in the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot in 2016 and a Grade Two novice chase win for his father earlier this year.

He was leading on favourite Foxtail Hill in the Close Brothers Novices' Chase at Cheltenham when they came down at the eighth fence.

"The injuries have been difficult, but that's not the reason I'm stopping and I'm looking forward to the next chapter in my career," he added.