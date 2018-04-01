Grand National 2018: Race schedule & BBC coverage times

Follow all the action from the 2018 Grand National across BBC Radio 5 live, sports extra, the BBC Sport website and mobile app

The eyes of the racing world will once again be on Aintree Racecourse for the 2018 Grand National Festival from 12-14 April.

Famous fences including Becher's Brook and The Chair await the 40 runners and riders who make the grade for the Saturday's big event.

Last year's race saw 14-1 shot One For Arthur become only the second Scottish-trained winner of the Grand National after a four-and-a-half-length victory.

BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra will bring you live commentary from all the main races from each day of the festival.

You can follow all the latest news, text updates and expert analysis on the BBC Sport website, mobile app and social media accounts.

Full race schedule and BBC coverage (all times BST, distances in miles and furlongs):

Thursday, 12 April - Grand Opening Day

Live coverage

14:00-15:50: 5 live Racing on sports extra, with commentary of the main races also on BBC Radio 5 live.

Racecard

13:45: Manifesto Novices' Steeple Chase 2m 4f

14:20: Doom Bar Anniversary 4YO Juvenile Hurdle 2m 1f

14:50: Betway Bowl Steeple Chase 3m 1f

15:25: Betway Aintree Hurdle 2m 4f

16:05: Randox Health Foxhunters' Steeple Chase 2m 5f

16:40: Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase 2m

17:15: Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open NH Flat 2m 1f

Friday, 13 April - Ladies' Day

Live coverage

14:00-15:50: 5 live Racing on sports extra, with commentary of the main races also on BBC Radio 5 live.

Racecard

13:45: Alder Hey Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f

14:20: Betway Top Novices' Hurdle 2m ½f

14:50: Betway Mildmay Novices' Steeple Chase 3m 1f

15:25: JLT Melling Steeple Chase 2m 4f

16:05: Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase 2m 5f

16:40: Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle 3m ½f

17:15: Weatherbys Private Bank Standard Open NH Flat 2m 1f

Saturday, 14 April - Grand National Day

Live coverage

11:00-18:00: 5 live build-up to the Grand National and commentaries of races around live football coverage.

13:30-18:00 Live updates, commentary, photos and analysis on the BBC Sport website

Racecard

13:45: Gaskells Handicap Hurdle 3m ½f

14:25: Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle 2m 4f

15:00: Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Steeple Chase 2m

15:40: Betway Handicap Steeple Chase 3m 1f

16:20: Ryanair Stayers' Hurdle 3m ½f

17:15: Randox Health Grand National Steeple Chase 4m 2½f

18:20: Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle 2m ½f