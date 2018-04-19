Our Duke: 2017 Irish Grand National winner dies after heart attack

Jockey Robbie Power rode Our Duke to victory in the 2017 Irish Grand National

Last year's Irish Grand National winner Our Duke has died of a heart attack aged eight, his trainer Jessica Harrington has confirmed.

The horse won six races in his career but was pulled up when second favourite in last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup.

"We are sad to announce Our Duke died this morning following his usual morning exercise," said Harrington.

"He suffered a massive heart attack. He is a great loss to (owners) the Cooper family and our team."

Our Duke was regularly ridden in his training work by broadcaster Tracey Piggott, the daughter of legendary jockey Lester.

Robbie Power, who rode him in his last 11 races, said: "Devastated to hear of the passing of Our Duke. One of the best I've ever ridden."