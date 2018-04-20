Ruby Walsh: Jockey 'hugely disappointed' to miss festival with leg injury
Jockey Ruby Walsh will miss Irish jump racing's showpiece Punchestown Festival which takes place next week.
Walsh, 38, aggravated a previous fracture of his right leg in a fall at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
He would have been in line for a string of quality mounts trained by his employer Willie Mullins at the festival, which starts on Tuesday.
"It is hugely disappointing, but I am looking forward to riding once again in the new season," Walsh told Racing UK.