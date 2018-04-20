Ruby Walsh: Jockey 'hugely disappointed' to miss festival with leg injury

Ruby Walsh had two winners on the first day at Cheltenham before being ruled out of the rest of the meeting

Jockey Ruby Walsh will miss Irish jump racing's showpiece Punchestown Festival which takes place next week.

Walsh, 38, aggravated a previous fracture of his right leg in a fall at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

He would have been in line for a string of quality mounts trained by his employer Willie Mullins at the festival, which starts on Tuesday.

"It is hugely disappointing, but I am looking forward to riding once again in the new season," Walsh told Racing UK.