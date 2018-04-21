Scottish Grand National: Joe Farrell claims thrilling victory at Ayr

Joe Farrell, ridden by Adam Wedge, held off the challenge of Ballyoptic and Tom Bellamy to win the Scottish Grand National after a photo finish.

The 33-1 chance led approaching the last fence in the four-mile test at Ayr but then made a slight error.

It allowed Ballyoptic to move up and challenge but Joe Farrell just managed to hold on.

It was a first winner in Scotland for Welsh trainer Rebecca Curtis who also part-owns the horse.

