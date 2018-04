Frankie Dettori had been impressed with Veracious in a racecourse gallop last week

Veracious, who was due to be the mount of Frankie Dettori, has been ruled out of the 1,000 Guineas.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained daughter of Frankel was about 6-1 third favourite for the Newmarket Classic on 6 May.

She was an impressive winner of a Newmarket maiden race in October.

"Veracious will not be running in the 1,000 Guineas because she has had a training setback," said Stoute.