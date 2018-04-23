Punchestown Festival: Douvan to make long-awaited return

Douvan and jockey Patrick Mullins (in pink) were in contention for the Queen Mother Chase before a fall

Former Arkle Trophy champion Douvan heads a four-strong challenge from trainer Willie Mullins for the big race on day one of the Punchestown Festival.

The seven-time grade one winner will contest the Champion Chase alongside stablemates Min, Ballycasey and Un De Sceaux in the two mile feature.

Mullins and rival Gordon Elliott are both vying for the Irish trainers' championship at the festival.

Mullins is aiming for a 12th title but trails Elliott by more than €500,000.

Douvan made his return from a year-long injury at Cheltenham but fell while in contention in the Queen Mother Chase.

The eight year-old's last race win was at Punchestown in February 2017 but will be among the favourites on Tuesday if he can repeat the form he showed before his fall at Prestbury Park.

Last year's winner Un De Sceaux and Min, who was runner-up to Altior in the Queen Mother, will ensure Mullins is well represented in the feature on the opening day but Elliott also saddles four runners, including Doctor Phoenix, who has won three times this season.

The Champion Chase is one of three grade one races on Tuesday along with the Champion Novice Hurdle and the Champion Novice Chase.