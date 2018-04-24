Hexham: Officials 'saddened' as three horses die at meeting

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) will look into the circumstances after three horses died at Hexham's meeting on Monday.

Skywards Reward broke a leg on the approach to a hurdle, while 30 minutes later mare Flemerina fell and Nelly La Rue broke a leg in the handicap chase.

The BHA said it was "saddened" by the fatalities and early indications are they were unrelated incidents.

Campaigners Animal Aid accused the BHA of "failing its horses abysmally."

But the authority's director of equine health and welfare David Sykes said: "This was an exceptionally rare occurrence and overall Hexham's recent safety record has been good, operating well below the national average fatality rate.

"We will look at the circumstances that caused these injuries - as we always do when there is a fatality - however the initial indications suggest that there is no one factor which links these unfortunate accidents."

A review was already being undertaken by the authority after six horses died at last month's Cheltenham Festival.

There was one fatality from more than 300 horses at the Grand National meeting earlier this month, with all runners and riders returning safely from the big race for the sixth year running.

The BHA says it has invested in regulation, research and education, and that the fatality rate in British racing has reduced by a third in the past 20 years to below 0.4% of runners in jump racing.

Racecourse manager Robert Whitelock described it as a "very unfortunate sad day, disappointing for everyone connected with the course."

He told BBC Look North: "The welfare of horses and jockeys is paramount at all times. We are very highly regulated by the BHA and we take every step possible to make sure events are safe."