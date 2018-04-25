Punchestown Festival: Bellshill beats Djakadam to win Gold Cup

Bellshill edges in front of Djakadam in a dramatic finish to the Punchestown Gold Cup

Bellshill saw off the challenge of stable companion Djakadam to give trainer Willie Mullins his fourth victory in the Punchestown Gold Cup.

Mullins saddled four of the 12 runners, and it was Djakadam (5-1) who led for most of the race.

But 4-1 shot Bellshill - ridden by David Mullins - tracked him into the straight and came out on top in a thrilling duel after the final fence.

Road To Respect, the 7-2 favourite, passed the post in third.

Bellshill had finished a weary fifth in the Irish Grand National just over three weeks ago.

"This is brilliant," said the winning jockey. "To get one for Willie this week means a lot.

"The old horse does everything so perfect, it's just a shame that when he comes down to the last he gets a bit idle.

"I thought I'd have won the Irish Grand National on him, but that's racing and finally I got a big one on him."