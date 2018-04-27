Punchestown Festival: Supasundae wins Champion Hurdle after Samcro falls

Supasundae also won the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown in February

Supasundae clinched a surprise Champion Hurdle victory at the Punchestown Festival after 5-6 favourite Samcro fell at the second last.

The win completed a big-race double for Jessica Harrington's horse - a 7-1 shot - after his Irish Champion Hurdle win.

Gordon Elliott's Samcro was gaining on last year's winner Wicklow Brave by the third last but unseated Jack Kennedy as second favourite Melon also fell.

Samcro's fall saw him was beaten for the first time in his eight races.

And it means Willie Mullins is certain to clinch a 12th Irish trainers' championship.

Mullins started the Festival 521,413 euros behind Elliott, but trebles on Tuesday and Thursday, and a remarkable six-timer on Wednesday, meant he headed into the penultimate day with a lead of 424,148 euros.

That increased to 485,148 euros after Kemboy justified 11-4 favouritism in the Novice Handicap Chase, and Elliott needed Samcro to win the Champion Hurdle to keep alive his diminishing hopes of claiming a first title.

Jack Kennedy rode Gordon Elliott's Dortmund Park to a Grade One success in the Champion Novice Hurdle

Elliott did earn some consolation in the later Grade One Champion Novice Hurdle as his Dortmund Park clinched victory after a dramatic conclusion to the race.

In Friday's big race, Samcro appeared to be travelling well before his jumping error, and was reported to be fine after being checked over.

Wicklow Brave, also trained by Mullins, cut out much of the running under the trainer's son, Patrick, and remained in front

After Samcro and Melon both fell, Supasundae, ridden by Robbie Power, moved into the lead ahead of 12-1 shot Wicklow Brave and had three and a quarter lengths to spare at the finish.

Bleu Berry (40-1), another Mullins horse, came home in third.

Power said: "I saw Samcro fall, I didn't know Melon had fallen, but if you don't buy a ticket, you don't win."

Kemboy, ridden by Paul Townend, was a heavily backed 11-4 favourite for the 100,000 euro handicap and finished five lengths ahead of 20-1 shot A Rated, with Bel Ami De Sivola third at 8-1.

Elliott enjoyed better luck in the Champion Novice Hurdle as his Dortmund Park took victory after front-running Debuchet's fall had badly hampered Mullins' horses Scarpeta and Getabird.

Dortmund Park was left in front and galloped all the way to the line to beat the Mullins-trained pair of Whiskey Sour and Burrows Saint into second and third place respectively.