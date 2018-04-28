Richard Johnson: Champion jump jockey hopes to maintain dominance

Native River won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March in a thrilling finish

Richard Johnson says he is already targeting a fourth Jump Jockeys Championship after collecting the trophy for his third title at Sandown Park on Saturday.

The 40-year-old - perennial runner-up to Sir AP McCoy - has dominated since his rival's retirement in 2015.

"I'm delighted and you never get tired of winning it," he said.

"I'm not even sure it has sunk in that I've won it once, let alone three times."

Johnson was presented with his trophy ahead of the season finale while Nicky Henderson received the top trainer's title and highly-rated 17-year-old Sean Bowen the award for the leading conditional jockey.

At the start of Saturday's meeting, Johnson had ridden 176 winners, 34 clear of his nearest rival Brian Hughes.

And despite being challenged by the likes of Hughes, Harry Skelton and Sam Twiston-Davies over the season, Johnson still has the hunger to continue.

"Being champion jockey, I feel very honoured and privileged," he said. "It is not going to be easy to defend, but now that I have won it for the past three seasons I don't want to lose it.

"It is very competitive and I think jump racing is in very good shape at the moment.

Johnson presented Sean Bowen with his Conditional Jockeys honour

"I still love racing and I get as massive a thrill and buzz from riding a winner at Hexham on a Monday as winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup. There is no feeling like riding a winner."

Johnson's highest-profile victory of the season was on board Native River in last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup and he admits it gave him a real thrill.

"Native River is an amazing horse," he said. "Rarely will a ride ever go as smoothly as I hoped or imagined it would, especially in a Cheltenham Gold Cup.

"From flag-fall to passing the winning post, everything went well. He was fantastic on the day and he jumped and travelled for me and when I asked him him for more, he gave. I was really just the man lucky enough to steer him round.

"The Gold Cup was an amazing race and for it me it is the most important race of the season. I didn't appreciate as much as I should have done first time round, but then I didn't think I'd have to wait 18 years for the next one!

"I had lots of other good moments. I rode a winner for Mum up at Market Rasen in February on The Last Bridge and it was lovely to ride a winner for her.

"Tidal Flow won a bumper at Newbury and we bred him with Sarah Hobbs and hopefully he will be a nice horse for the future."