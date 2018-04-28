Nina Carberry retires after winning at Punchestown on Josies Orders

Carberry rode Josies Orders to victory in the Cross Country Chase at the 2016 Cheltenham Festival

Nina Carberry has announced her retirement from racing after recording a victory at Punchestown.

The 33-year-old rode the 6-5 favourite Josies Orders to an easy win in the three-mile Cross Country Chase.

Carberry won the Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2005 and six further Festival winners, plus the 2011 Irish Grand National.

The news comes just a day after fellow jockey and sister-in-law Katie Walsh revealed she too was retiring.

Carberry, who is married to Walsh's brother Ted Walsh Jr, returned to race riding last September, four months after giving birth to daughter Rosie.

She said she was thrilled that her final victory came for trainer Enda Bolger and owner JP MacManus, for whom she has ridden plenty of winners during her career.

"It was something I was thinking for a while and I had decided this would be my final day, so to ride a winner for Enda and JP is special," she said afterwards.

"He [Bolger] has been a massive supporter of mine and obviously I wouldn't have had all the Cheltenham winners without him or JP, so I'm very grateful.

"Noel Meade is a massive supporter and was very loyal to me the whole time and Gordon Elliott, too. I couldn't have been here without all them. Gigginstown gave me plenty of winners as well.

"I'll miss it to bits. It's a career I wouldn't swap for anything, but it's the next chapter now."