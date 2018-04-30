Newmarket: Gustav Klimt heads 2,000 Guineas contenders for Aidan O'Brien

Gustav Klimt won the 2,000 Guineas trial at Leopardstown on 21 April

Qipco Guineas Festival Venue: Newmarket Times: 2,000 Guineas - Saturday 5 May, 15:35 BST; 1,000 Guineas - Sunday 6 May, 15:35 Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien has four horses left in Saturday's 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket as he looks to extend his record number of wins to nine.

O'Brien is set to saddle favourite Gustav Klimt, while he could also run Saxon Warrior, US Navy Flag and Murillo in the Classic.

They were among 17 horses left in the race at Monday's confirmation stage.

Home hopes are headed by Craven winner Masar, from Charlie Appleby's stable, and the Mark Johnston-trained Elarqam.

Elarqam is the product of two Guineas winners, the mighty Frankel and the brilliant Attraction. He won both his starts last season and looks an exciting prospect.

"We are very confident in our horse and we wouldn't swap him for anything," Johnston's son and assistant trainer, Charlie, told At The Races.

"The only doubt maybe is that he's not as experienced as some of his rivals."