Dan's Dream added to field for 1000 Guineas at Newmarket

Dan's Dream won the Fred Darling Stakes at Newbury on 21 April

Qipco Guineas Festival Venue: Newmarket Times: 2000 Guineas - Saturday 5 May, 15:35 BST; 1000 Guineas - Sunday 6 May, 15:35; Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live

Dan's Dream has been added to the field for the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday - with a charity set to benefit if she is victorious.

All prize money the filly earns goes to the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation, with first place worth £283,550.

The Mick Channon-trained filly was added at a cost of £30,000 by owners including cricket legend Sir Ian Botham and rugby great Sir Gareth Edwards.

She is named after Dan Nicholls, who was paralysed by a swimming accident.

His father David, a chef, founded the charity that bears their name, and which funds research into treating paralysis caused by spinal cord injuries.

Dan's dream is to walk again after being left a quadriplegic in October 2003, having broken his neck when diving into a wave and hitting a hidden sandbank while swimming off Bondi Beach in Australia.

The filly named after him, who is rated a 16-1 chance for the Guineas, was bred and is still part-owned by Steven Smith of Hunscote Stud in Warwickshire, a trustee of the foundation.

Godolphin also paid the £30,000 supplementary entry fee to add Nell Gwyn Stakes winner Soliloquy to the line-up for Sunday's Classic.

Ante-post favourite Happily is one of 18 fillies confirmed for the race.

She is among five entries remaining for Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien, alongside Bye Bye Baby, I Can Fly, Sarrocchi and Sizzling, but he has decided not to run Chesham Stakes winner September.

O'Brien has four horses left in Saturday's 1000 Guineas - Gustav Klimt, Saxon Warrior, US Navy Flag and Murillo.